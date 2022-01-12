Import of demining means exempted from customs duties

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the law "On customs tariffs", which exempts the import of demining means from customs duties, Trend has reported.

Under the amendments, within the clearing of Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, as well as other territories affected by the war and military operations, of mines and unexploded ordnances, explosive devices, and other remnants of explosive substances based on confirming document of the body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, import of all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts, personal body armor, tools, dogs of the mine detection service, explosives and pyrotechnics has been exempt from customs duties since October 15, 2021.

The exemption will remain in force for five years.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan's Mine Agency (ANAMA) had been included in the list of legal entities of public law exempted from VAT for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget.

This decision has been made under the presidential decree changing the "List of legal entities of public law exempted from value-added tax (VAT) for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget".

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.

On December 12, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters that mine maps provided by Armenia so far are not fully accurate.

"New minefield maps given by Armenia are being analyzed by the experts. It will take time. We can prevent the growing number of deaths as a result of mine explosions," he said.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.