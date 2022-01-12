Azerbaijan to receive over 3m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of 3,280,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022 under the approved agreement, Trend reported with the reference to the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance.

At the same time, in January, another batch of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccines is expected to be delivered to Azerbaijan. It should be noted that, according to the approved contract, it is scheduled to deliver 1.2 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by the company "Sinovac Biotech" from China to Azerbaijan this month.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Health Ministry and the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance noted that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading strains of the virus.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.