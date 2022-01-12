Fog and drizzle expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on January 12.

Fog, drizzle are expected at night and in the morning. South wind will be followed the northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 °C at night, 7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night and 7-9 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the western regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. Foggy weather is expected at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and 3-8 °C in the daytime.