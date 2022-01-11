Believers thank President Aliyev for conditions created in Baku mosque

By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at a new building of the "Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra" mosque in Yeni Gunashli settlement, Surakhani district, Baku on January 6, Trend reports.

There were no conditions for worship in the mosque's former two-storey building, which was in a state of disrepair. A maximum of 500-550 people could pray in the mosque at the same time.

As there are a lot of believers, people had to pray in the open air. Therefore, it was necessary to build a more modern and spacious mosque in the settlement.

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a modern concept for the mosque complex has been developed and a new building has been built.

Now 1,800 people will be able to worship at the same time in the mosque.

All the necessary conditions have been created in the new mosque for the worship of men and women. The elements corresponding to the architectural style of Absheron mosques, including shebeke (windows with coloured glass created from small wooden parts without glue and nails), were used during the construction.

The mosque complex is decorated with two minarets the diameter of which is 4 meters and a height of 42 meters and a dome at a height of 25 meters.

The believers thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created in the mosque.

Ilgar Abdullayev, Imam of the mosque, stressed that Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra mosque is the only mosque in the settlement.

"The opening of the mosque makes us very happy," the worship leader of the mosque said.

A resident of the settlement Ilgar Babayev also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created in the mosque.

Another resident of the settlement Rovshan Gafarov said that he was very pleased that the mosque was repaired and reopened.

"I thank everyone who was involved in this process," Gafarov added.

Trend TV presents an interview from Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra mosque:



