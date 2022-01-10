Azerbaijan detects COVID-19 Omicron variant

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Twelve people have tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Azerbaijan.

This was stated in a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The ministry reported that the SARS-CoV-2 21K Omicron was detected in 12 samples taken from those arriving from abroad.

The statement underlined that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading strains of the virus.

"As a result of the active participation of the population in vaccination, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan has remained stable," the statement added.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.