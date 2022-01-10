Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 329 new COVID-19 cases, 358 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 621,563 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,919 of them have recovered, and 8,457 people have died. Currently, 7,187 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,948,270 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 58 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21 citizens, the second one 37 citizens and the booster dose - none of the citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,498,430 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,184,066 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,695,363 people - the second dose and 1,619,001 people booster dose.