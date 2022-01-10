Southwest wind to blow on Tuesday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on January 11. Northwest wind will be followed by the southwest wind in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 9-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °Cat night and 10-12 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. Moderate west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2 - +3 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and -7 °C at night and 3-8 °C in the daytime.