Country registers 547 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 547 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 7.

Some 631 patients have recovered and 9 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 620,049 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 604,537 patients have recovered, 8,431 people have died. Currently, 7,081 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,139 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,922,366 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,439,291 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 31,844 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.