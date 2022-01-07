Azerbaijani Customs Committee exceeds budget revenue forecast

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee has fulfilled its obligations on revenues to the state budget by 111.29 percent in January-November 2021.

State Customs Committee Chairman Safar Mehdiyev made the remarks on his official Twitter page on January 7.

"The State Customs Committee budget revenues exceed the forecast figure by AZN 440.37 million ($259M)," he wrote.

Mehdiyev noted that the committee transferred AZN 4.3 billion ($2.5bn) to the state budget during the reported period.

It should be noted that in 2020, the State Customs Committee accomplished the forecast for budget revenues by 102.83 percent.

After the restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 30, 1992, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee was established. It has been a member of the World Customs Organization since June 1992. At the same time, the State Customs Committee has been represented in the WTO's Financial Committee since 1999, since 2000 at the WTO's Higher Organizational-Political Commission and since 2002 in the Customs Cooperation Committee.

As a result of the positive steps taken by Azerbaijan in the area of ??international customs cooperation, the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed in 1996 with the European Union and its Member States.



