Rainy weather expected on Saturday

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ecology Ministry forecasts rainy weather in Azerbaijan on January 8. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 °C at night, 9-11°C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night and 9-11 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 55-65 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in some eastern regions. Fog is predicted in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -2 - +3 °C at night, 9 - 14 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and -7 °C at night and 5-10 °C in the daytime.