Country registers 553 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 553 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 5.

Some 736 patients have recovered and 11 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 618,918 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 603,055 patients have recovered, 8,409 people have died. Currently, 7,454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,527 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,899,183 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,373,965 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 27,417 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.