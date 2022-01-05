Construction of new bicycle path underway in Baku

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of a 7.5-km-long bicycle path is underway in Azerbaijan’s capital, the Baku Transport Agency reported on January 5.

Up to 2 km of the pilot road has already been asphalted, the agency said.

Moreover, a 2-km-long bicycle path was built in the capital’s Bilgah settlement that mainly covers recreation centers and some 19 taxi stands have been set up in the area in 2021, the agency said.

According to the 2021 report, special attention was paid to ensure the smooth and unimpeded movement of pedestrians. During the mentioned period about 120 pedestrian crossings were organized on 27 streets and avenues of the capital.

Some 179 pedestrian and traffic lights were installed in 31 stations, as well as pedestrian sections had been installed at the existing traffic lights in 58 points to increase the level of traffic safety at the regulated pedestrian crossings. Traffic lights are equipped with sound signals at 10 points, the report underlined.

Furthermore, the sidewalks on four streets and avenues had been adapted to the "ideal sidewalk" requirement. Pedestrian road signs have been installed in 123 points.

It should be noted that important projects had been implemented to improve the road infrastructure in Baku in 2021. Thanks to the work done, the level of security of the pedestrians had been significantly increased, as well as the traffic order had been provided.

In general, over the past six years, the sidewalks on about 70 streets and avenues had been brought up to standard, the level of accessibility had been increased, as well as the safe movement of pedestrians had been ensured, the agency concluded.