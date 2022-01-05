Azerbaijan confirms 413 more COVID-19 cases, 674 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 413 new COVID-19 cases, 674 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 618,365 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 602,319 of them have recovered, and 8,398 people have died. Currently, 7,648 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,555 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,889,656 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 183 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 12 citizens, the second one 96 citizens and the booster dose – 75.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,548 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,431 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,760 people - the second dose and 1,500,357 people booster dose.



