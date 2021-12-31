TODAY.AZ / Society

Excavator driver hits mine in liberated Aghdam

31 December 2021 [16:08] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The driver of the excavator Vurgun Mammadov hit mine in Azerbaijani Aghdam region liberated from Armenian occupation while on duty, Trend reports citing Prosecutor's Office of Aghdam region.

The accident took place on December 29, when Mammadov was carrying out repair work on the territory of the village of Bash Garvand, Aghdam district. The excavator belonging to LLC "Korpu-Bina-Tikinti" was damaged as result of the explosion.

The prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident and took other procedural steps.

Investigation is underway in the prosecutor's office of Aghdam region.

