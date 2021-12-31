Azerbaijan discloses details of incident with wounded Bakcell employee

By Trend

The details of the incident in connection with Bakcell employee Anar Rahimli wounded as a result of shelling by the Armenians in the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been revealed, Trend reports referring to Rahimli’s interview with AzTV channel.

Rahimli stressed that on the way to the territory where he was working, he and his colleague have mistaken an Armenian post for Azerbaijani post.

"My friend went up to the post, to ask for the soldiers to open up the road. But he came running back, saying it was an Armenian post. We tried to get away, but the Armenians opened fire from the post,

“Realizing we made a mistake, we started running, but they opened fire. I got wounded in the hand," said Rahimli. "As I couldn't turn the wheel, so I crashed the car. I had to wait, while my friend went for help."

Doctor of the Ganja hospital Mazahir Mammadov said that the wounded man was taken to the hospital on Dec. 29 evening.

“All measures have been taken since that night,” the doctor added. “The situation is stable.”

The district prosecutor's office was informed about the injury of 28-year-old resident of Baku Anar Rahimli as a result of shelling in Yeddi xirman area in liberated Aghdam district on December 29 at about 16:00 (GMT+4).

-