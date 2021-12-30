Country registers 510 new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 510 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 30.

Some 1,039 patients have recovered and 14 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 616,352 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 598,793 patients have recovered, 8,346 people have died. Currently, 9,213 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,771 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,853,336 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,318,107 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 32,103 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.