Veterinary Clinic opens in Baku [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

New Veterinary Clinic has opened in Baku's Nizami district.

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening ceremony.

The clinic is the first in the South Caucasus both in terms of territory and provision with modern equipment.

The Veterinary Clinic at the Research Institute of Veterinary Medicine under the Agriculture Ministry was built in accordance with modern standards.

The Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said that new clinic, which covers an area of ??1000 square meters, will carry out examinations and treatment of both domestic animals and agricultural livestock.

For the first time in the South Caucasus, such a large-scale veterinary clinic equipped with modern equipment has been commissioned.

The Veterinary Clinic will employ up to 20 personnel, including private veterinarians, paramedics, and laboratory assistants.

The clinic will operate a reception center, a quarantine room, a hospital, therapeutic, toxicological, dermatological, ophthalmological, surgical departments, ultrasound and X-ray rooms, a biochemical laboratory, as well as providing services through a first aid car.

On April 22, 2020, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On some measures to improve services in the veterinary field."

In connection with the implementation of the decree, institutional changes were introduced in the veterinary field. So, the further activities of specialists of local veterinary posts, providing veterinary services on the basis of state order, while remaining on a contractual basis, will be replaced by a transition to a private veterinary service.

During her visit to the new clinic, Leyla Aliyeva observed the surgical operation performed on a cat.

Veterinarians who passed to a private service will be able to improve their knowledge and skills at the Veterinary Clinic that has a Bio-Safety Research Diagnostic Laboratories of the second and third levels, as well as production department of diagnostics and serum.

Besides, the clinic will provide all conditions for further improvement of knowledge and skills of young personnel - graduates of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zoo-Engineering of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University.

After getting acquainted with the Veterinary Clinic, a memorable photo was taken.