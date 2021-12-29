Azerbaijan ends rebuilding Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has finished rebuilding the 38-km Ganja-Toghanali (Goygol-Maralgol) section of the republican Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway in two stages, Trend has reported.

At the first stage, the 16.5-km Ganja-Yeni Zod section of this highway was reconstructed. At the second stage, the 21.5-km Yeni Zod-Goygol-Maralgol section was reconstructed. The 30-m bridge has been overhauled on the highway. At the last stage of the project, road signs, information boards, road markings have been installed on the highway.

Due to the fact that the road has been operating without major repairs for a long time, the reconstruction process brought about some destructions. To eliminate these shortcomings, the road was reconstructed in accordance with technical category III.

The old concrete pavement was demolished, earthworks were carried out in the demolished parts, as well as in other necessary areas, and a new roadbed and road base were built. Then the work on laying a new concrete pavement was carried out.

At the last stage of the construction, signal poles, road signs and information boards, indicators, and horizontal marking lines were installed along the road.

These restoration works will lead to the development of mountain tourism, which, in turn, means an increase in the material well-being of the people living along the road and the realization of diverse, efficient work.



