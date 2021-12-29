Another yard renovated in Baku [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated within the "Our yard" project.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

The renovated courtyard in Baku's Nizami district covers multi-storey residential buildings with 1,400 residents.

All necessary conditions have been created for the people with disabilities. Various sports facilities, tennis table, stadium with artificial turf for mini-football and basketball as well as a 300-meter bike path were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

At the same time, 11 gazebos, numerous benches, trash cans, birdhouses, lighting poles, security cameras and much more were installed on the territory.

The facades, roofs and entrances of the buildings were completely repaired.

Along with the restoration of existing plants on the territory, 450 seedlings of various types of trees and bushes were planted in the yard. A green stripe was laid out in an area of ??4, 000 square meters.

A special New Year's festivity was organized for the young residents. The children were presented with holiday gifts and took part in the entertainment program.

