Azerbaijan confirms 376 more COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 376 new COVID-19 cases, 887 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 615,312 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 596,545 of them have recovered, and 8,324 people have died. Currently, 10,443 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,784 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,832,974 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 31,242 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,083 citizens, the second one to 4,132 citizens, the third dose to 24,027 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,255,847 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,161,039 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,666,161 people - the second dose, 1,428,647 people – the third dose.