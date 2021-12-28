Top official rules out any Omicron infection in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

First Deputy Health Minister, Acting Minister Teymur Musayev has said that to date, no person has been infected with the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on December 28.

Musayev noted that the Azerbaijani government is currently considering the purchase of new types of drugs to treat COVID-19.

"The end-decision will be made as the results of the research on these drugs is studied," he said.

The deputy minister added that relevant drugs and medicines cannot substitute the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, during the briefing, it was reported that another 377 people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan on December 28.

the story will be updated.