Domestic violence against women drops in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Domestic violence cases against women in Azerbaijan have dropped, Azertag has reported.

The State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, which exercises control over ensuring gender equality in the country, said in its report made at a parliament session on December 27.

The committee's report stressed that 10,587 illegal actions were prevented by efficient response measures after reports of domestic violence were received.

Despite the increase in the number of crimes against women in most countries of the world due to the global pandemic, the number of such acts in Azerbaijan, including crimes related to assault, decreased by 9 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, 5,176 crimes against women were registered in the country, including 2,067 cases of assault. Out of these numbers, 2,414 people committing these crimes were brought to justice. Some 973 crimes were committed due to jealousy, family conflict, and other cases of domestic violence, the report added.

Azerbaijan cooperates and implements various programs, to ensure women’s rights, with different international institutions, especially with UNDP.

Protection of women’s rights and expansion of all opportunities created for them are included in the priorities set by the Azerbaijani president in the state policy.

Currently, women are represented in almost all the leading spheres of Azerbaijani society, and in some cases occupy leading positions. Some 48.2 percent of women actively participate in the social and economic life of the country.

As of 2020, women account for 80.7 percent of teachers in general education schools, as well as for 78.9 percent of teachers in specialized secondary schools, for 54.7 percent of teachers in universities, and for 48.8 percent of university students.

In addition, 66 percent of doctors and 64.9 percent of judges in the country are women.

Women constitute 58.2 percent of the total number of researchers in Azerbaijan. The number of women, who received PhD degrees has increased by 2.5 times for the last 10 years, and the number of those, who have a PhD degree in philosophy has increased by 2.2 times. At the same time, women make up 28.5 percent of government officials, 21.7 percent of entrepreneurs, and 42.6 percent of athletes.

Some 16 percent of the deputies of the Parliament, including the Speaker, are also women.