Progressive education project launched in Baku schools

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has launched a STEAM project in 178 schools operating under the Education Ministry's Baku city education department, Trend has reported.

As part of the project, 658 teachers working in the capital’s schools have passed STEAM training and received certificates.

"Online Hackathon 2021", "Online VEX Robotics", and "Makerthon 2021" competitions were held between students who joined the project.

The project is aimed at studying and teaching the possibilities of application in Azerbaijan of the educational innovations based on modern challenges of developed countries

The Education Ministry runs the STEAM Azerbaijan project in the country starting from the 2019-2020 academic year.

The main purpose of the project is to increase the skills of the XXI century in students studying in Azerbaijan's secondary schools. These skills cover creativity, development of cooperation, the ability to use modern ICT equipment through the application of various programming languages. Project-based learning (PBL), which STEAM methodologies are based on, enhances the ability of learners to explore the problems of modern society and identify different solutions.