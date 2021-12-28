Azerbaijani youth celebrate Solidarity Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day has been celebrated in Moscow.

The event was held on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and youth associations of Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as officials attended the event.

In her speech, the head of Humanitarian Programmes Department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Tamilla Ahmadova touched upon the activities of Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) in the humanitarian area under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva. She praised the active participation of the young members in humanitarian events.

AMOR executive secretary Jeyhun Huseynov, on behalf of the chairman of the Association Leyla Aliyeva, congratulated the guests on the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year. He also provided insight into the activities of the organization in 2021.

It was noted that under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva, AMOR has implemented a number of new projects and successfully cooperated with public associations and higher educational institutions in Russia.

Next, the most active Azerbaijani clubs in the Russia`s higher scientific institutions were awarded.

The event was followed by a concert that featured traditional dances and music.