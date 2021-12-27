Over 300 foreigners, stateless people acquire Azerbaijani citizenship

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Some 325 foreigners and stateless people have acquired Azerbaijani citizenship upon the Azerbaijani president's order "On acquiring of the Azerbaijani citizenship", Azerbaijani State Migration Service has reported.

“Some 31 people of them are relatives of those who participated in the battles for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, including members of families of the servicemen who became martyrs,” the report said.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.