Northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on December 28. Northwest wind will blow, the Ecology Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night, 8-11 in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 1-3 °C at night and 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuation of the meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favourable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2-3 °C at night, 8 - 13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and 0-5 °C in the daytime.