Country registers 511 new COVID-19 cases, 1,178 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 511 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 26.

Some 1,178 patients have recovered and 13 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 614,630 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 595,098 patients have recovered, 8,297 people have died. Currently, 11,235 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,328 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,788,891 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,224,584 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 20,989 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.