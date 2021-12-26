Azerbaijan confirms 501 more COVID-19 cases, 1,092 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 501 new COVID-19 cases, 1,092 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 614,119 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 593,920 of them have recovered, and 8,284 people have died. Currently, 11,915 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,887 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,808,380 tests have been conducted so far.