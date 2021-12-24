Azerbaijan to draw up new document on family strategy

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will draw up a new document on family strategy, Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova has said.

She made the remarks at the conference based on the sociological survey "Current family relations in Azerbaijan: Socio-psychological analysis".

"The family that is founded on national and spiritual values, is the basis of the state. The policies pursued by democratic states should focus on human resources. There is an institution of family, historically formed in the world, as well as in Azerbaijan. The state is implementing various programs to preserve this model,” Muradova said.

This sociological project was launched as a result of joint activities of the Center for Social Research and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children.

It studies the interaction and relationship of the Azerbaijani family, family relations, family values, dynamics and transformation in recent years and can be considered as one of the first researches in the field of systematic presentation of the general idea of family issues.

Different views on the processes taking place in the system of intergenerational values were discussed at the conference.

"A new document in connection with the rehabilitation of children with disabilities has been prepared,” Labor and Social Protection Deputy Minister Anar Karimov said.

He added that important projects are carried out in the sphere of providing social services to low-income families. He stressed that this is a National Action Plan, which will be implemented in the next six years.

“Another project is concerned with adoption and children deprived of parental care. One more project is related to foster families. All of this is important to integrate children into society, ” said Karimov.

He also noted that in 2022, it is planned to provide payments related to children in nine areas.

The deputy minister added that over 50,000 families currently receive targeted state social assistance in the country.