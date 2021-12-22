UK to support medical facilities to be set up in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The UK will continue to support the establishment of medical facilities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

UK ambassador James Sharp made the remarks at a meeting with acting Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

Touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador stressed the need to expand Azerbaijani-UK cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

In turn, Musayev emphasized the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-British relations. He also expressed hope for further development of cooperation in scientific, medical and other spheres.

During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of developing cooperation in healthcare and medical science, as well as future cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $ 28.8 billion out of $ 30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $589.8 in January-November 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $339.3 million while import was $250.4 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK resulted in $454.4 million in 2020.