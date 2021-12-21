TODAY.AZ / Society

North wind to blow in Baku

21 December 2021 [18:29] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be occasionally rainy in Baku on December 22. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported. 

Atmospheric pressure will make up 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy and snowy is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be fog in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 2 - 6 °C at night, 6 - 10 °C in the daytime. It will be -3 °C and -5 °C at night in the highlands and 0 and -3 °C in the daytime. 

