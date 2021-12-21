Netflix to be required license to stream in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Netflix and a number of streaming services will need a license to continue broadcasting in Azerbaijan.

National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) Chairman Ismat Sattarov made the remarks in response to questions whether Oll.tv, Vimeo and other services should receive a broadcasting license in Azerbaijan, and whether they will be obliged to pass registration and open a representative office in Azerbaijan.

Sattarov noted that the activities of these platforms are not regulated by local laws.

“The world has already begun to regulate these platforms, and this is a long process. We are also starting to do this with the draft law 'On the media'. These service platforms will have to obtain a license to operate in Azerbaijan," he said.

He added that the on-demand streaming provided by the draft law also covers these service platforms. Sattarov also noted that most of these services are currently functioning in Azerbaijan.

The NTRC chairman also commented on the possibility of blocking the service platforms after the adoption of the media bill. He noted that blocking is not the main goal. According to Sattarov, these services participate in the local market and earn money here.

"At least they should have a representative office in Azerbaijan and register as taxpayers. For this reason, the inclusion of these provisions in the bill aims not to block these services in our country, but rather to create a legitimate base in this area and attract these platforms to the Azerbaijani market. This is a stimulating step. We want these service platforms to operate legally in Azerbaijan," he added.

The new law “On the media” defines the general rules for the organization of media activities, the legal and economic basis of these activities, as well as the receipt, preparation, transmission, production ad distribution of mass information. The document consists of nine chapters and 78 clauses.

The law also puts an end to problems with online media. Although online media have been operating in Azerbaijan for many years, their legal status is recognized for the first time by this law.

The law will also determine the requirements for information published and disseminated in the media, which will be important for increasing the professionalism and social responsibility of journalists.

Additionally, one of the important points of the law concerns the protection of copyrights of information producers and broadcasters.