Omicron variant of coronavirus may appear in Azerbaijan - infectologist

By Trend

Omicron variant of coronavirus that is considered dangerous around the world already exists in neighboring countries and may appear in Azerbaijan as well, specialist for infectious diseases, hepatologist Mardan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, the situation with the pandemic is stable in Azerbaijan.

"The number of active patients is also stable. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others. This means that the risk for our country is very high. Azerbaijani citizens travel to Turkey and Iran. They can import and spread the virus not even knowing this", added the specialist.

On Dec. 19, the first case of infection with the omicron variant was registered in Tehran (Iran), 25 cases in Russia, and six in Turkey.