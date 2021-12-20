Baku awaits rainy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 21. Northwest wind will be followed by the moderate southwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night and +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy and snowy weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and +2-7 °C in the daytime.