Azerbaijan confirms 921 more COVID-19 cases, 1,382 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,382 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 610,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 586,666 of them have recovered, and 8,199 people have died. Currently, 15,453 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,676 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,750,064 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwile, some 20,738 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 19.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,701 citizens, the second one 3,247 citizens and the booster dose – 14,790.

Totally, up until now, 11,066,874 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,140,913 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,641,869 people - the second dose and 1,284,092 people booster dose.