Cloudy weather expected on Saturday

The weather is expected to be cloudy, occasionally gloomy on December 18.

Weak fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Moderate northwest wind will blow, the Ecology Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-8 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime.

n Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night and +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. Snow is forecasted in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-5 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and +3-8 °C in the daytime.