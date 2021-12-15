Chairman of board of Karabakh Revival Fund meets with IDB delegation

By Trend

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev met with members of the delegation of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Country operations manager at IDB, Dr. Farid Ahmed Khan, head of the funding department Zakky Bantan, operations team leader Kakhorjon Aminov, senior technical cooperation coordinator Ahmed Faruk Diken, IDB representative in Azerbaijan Lala Yusifova and others attended the meeting.

Hajiyev spoke about Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, as well as the tasks of the Azerbaijani public after the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

The participants of the event were informed about the goals and tasks, significant aspects and main spheres of the Fund's activity.

During the meeting, Farid Ahmed Khan stressed that during the visit he held meetings with representatives of a number of state agencies, during which special attention was paid to the restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The head of the delegation added that the work conducted in a short period of time in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is worthy of appreciation.

While expressing gratification with his visit to Azerbaijan, Farid Ahmed Khan put forward a proposal for cooperation with the Karabakh Revival Fund in the restoration of Karabakh region.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Islamic Development Bank.