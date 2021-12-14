Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather

By Azernews

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 15. It will be rainy at night. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 ° C at night, 10-13 ° C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 ° at night, 10-13 ° in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Strong wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions at night. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-7 ° C at night, 9-14 ° C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -0-5 ° C at night, 3-8 ° C in the daytime.