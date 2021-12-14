TODAY.AZ / Society

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather

14 December 2021 [18:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 15. It will be rainy at night. Southwest wind will blow. 

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be  6-8 ° C at night, 10-13 ° C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 ° at night, 10-13 ° in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Strong wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions at night. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow. 

The temperature will be 3-7 ° C at night, 9-14 ° C in the daytime. In the  mountains, the temperature will be -0-5 ° C  at night, 3-8 ° C in the daytime.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/213419.html

Print version

Views: 92

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also