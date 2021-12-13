Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 518 new COVID-19 cases, 871 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 604,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 577,135 of them have recovered, and 8,104 people have died. Currently, 19,759 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,510 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,683,256 tests have been conducted so far.

Eight people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to two citizens, the second one four citizens and the booster dose – two.

Totally, up until now, 10,894,080 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,120,575 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,617,228 people - the second dose and 1,156,277 people booster dose.