Bill "On Media" must be considered as platform for future - Azerbaijan’s Real TV channel

By Trend

An important document related to media has been prepared in Azerbaijan, head of Real TV channel Mirshahin Aghayev said during the discussion of the bill "On Media" at a joint meeting of the Committee on Law Policy and State-Building, the Committee for Human Rights of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

“As media representatives, we must view this project as a future platform,” the head of Real TV added. “A lot of time has passed since the development of the old law "On Media".

“We live in a completely new era,” Aghayev said. “Victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War poses new tasks and responsibilities for each of us.”

The head of the Real TV channel stressed that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also gained a victory in the information war during the Second Karabakh War.

“The issue not only is the bill, but information security,” Aghayev said.

“This bill must protect not only the independence of the Azerbaijani media but also Azerbaijan,” the head of Real TV channel said. “Social networks are being strengthened, they are our strong competitors.”