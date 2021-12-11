Azerbaijan determines procedure for using information in media

By Trend

The procedure for using the information in the media has been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the bill "On Media", media outlets can use the information of another media outlet with reference, by subscription or upon contract.

If there is not a subscription or a contract, a media outlet can only use one-third of each information of other media outlets with reference.

These restrictions do not apply to the cases of spreading the official information (press releases) by state structures and the use of information from news agencies.

Media outlets are not responsible for the accuracy of information or information under the following conditions:

- if this information was officially spread by officials of state structures or their press services;

- if the information was spread by news agencies or press services of enterprises, organizations, political parties and non-governmental organizations;

- if the information was repeated from the official speeches of the MPs, representatives of state structures, municipalities, enterprises, organizations and non-governmental organizations, as well as officials;

- if the information was announced in live speeches.