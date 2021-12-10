Azerbaijan announces basic principles of media freedom

By Trend

The media in Azerbaijan are free, state censorship in the media sector, the creation and financing of state bodies (structures) for this purpose are prohibited, Trend reports on Dec. 10 citing a bill "On media".

According to the bill, freedom of activity in the field of media is based on the provision by the state of a guarantee for the right of everyone in legal ways to seek, receive, prepare, transmit, release and spread information.

Activities in the field of media are based on creativity and editorial independence. Freedom of activity in this field can be restricted only in cases and in the manner determined by the law on media and other laws regulating the field of media, the bill said.

“If there are cases of violation of the requirements of this law in the activities of media entities located outside Azerbaijan, the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan and the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority shall implement the measures envisioned in the law and international treaties to which Azerbaijan has joined,” added the bill.