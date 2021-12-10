Azerbaijan defines list of persons who can't be founders of media entities

By Trend

A list of the categories of persons who can’t be founders of media entities has been defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 10 citing a bill "On media".

According to the bill, the list includes:

- persons who were previously convicted of grave or especially grave crimes, as well as crimes against public morality;

- persons who haven’t served their sentence or whose charges haven’t been dropped;

- persons who were considered incapacitated by the court, or with limited activity opportunities;

- political parties (excluding print media)

- religious structures (excluding print media).

It’s prohibited to finance a media subject by individuals or legal entities of foreign countries that aren’t its founders (participants), their branches and representative offices, legal entities established by them in Azerbaijan, as well as state structures of foreign countries.