Azerbaijan determines procedure for spread of information from foreign sources

By Trend

The procedure for information spread received from foreign sources is being determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is reflected in the new draft law "on Media".

According to the bill, citizens and legal entities of Azerbaijan have the right to receive information directly from foreign sources, including foreign media entities.

Broadcasting of foreign television and radio programs using radio frequencies provided for terrestrial broadcasting in Azerbaijan is permitted in cases stipulated by international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party.

The distribution of products of foreign print media, whose permanent editorial office is outside Azerbaijan, is permitted in cases stipulated by international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party.

If these agreements do not provide for the procedure for distributing products of foreign print media, then these issues are regulated by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.