Azerbaijani servicemen injured in helicopter crash discharged from hospital

By Trend

Two servicemen injured in the crash of Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service during a training flight at the Garaheybat airfield were discharged from the hospital, the State Border Service told Trend.

“Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov were discharged from the hospital of the State Border Guard Service,” the message said. “They feel good. Both servicemen are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.”

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4) on Nov. 30, as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case under Article 352.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight or flight preparation rules as a result of which two or more people died) and other articles.