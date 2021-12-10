Azerbaijani minister talks launch date of joint project with bp to train specialists in RES

By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to launch a joint project with bp to train specialists in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) in 2022, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said to journalists, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, the project will be implemented in two directions.

"The project will include the preparation of a curriculum, new research in the field of renewable energy sources and the promotion of startups. Currently, within the framework of the project, we are trying to establish cooperation with universities in Turkey and the UK to attract international experts to research in this area," he said.

It is noted that the new project provides for the training of about 40 local specialists in the field of renewable energy within the framework of the master's program. The project will be financed by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and bp. Also, bp will invest $2 million in the project.