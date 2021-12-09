Azerbaijan employs over 1,000 war-affected citizens

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to employ war-affected citizens. The Labor and Social Protection Ministry has employed over 1,000 war-affected citizens as part of the Employment Marathon.

The number of members of martyrs’ families and war veterans employed within the marathon reached 1,239.

Of those citizens, 1,039 are war veterans, and the rest are members of the martyrs' families.

So far, the number of employers who joined the Employment Marathon has reached 593, and the number of available vacancies is 3,760.

Of the total number of employers, 52.6 percent of employers work in public institutions, while 47.4 percent in private ones.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to support the employment of people affected by the Second Karabakh War.

The ministry takes consistent measures to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 33,000 citizens of these categories.

Since early 2021, some 2,600 apartments have been provided to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans. In addition, 10,000 people have been covered by psychological assistance programs and 1,082 war veterans have been assigned various rehabilitation programs.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.