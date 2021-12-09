Minister: Social payments assigned to 20,000 martyr families

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that social payments have been assigned to 20,000 martyrs’ families since early 2021.

He made the remarks during the press conference dedicated to the year-end activity of the YASAT Foundation on December 8.

The minister stated that up to 2,600 apartments have been provided to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans since early 2021. He added that this program also covers citizens with disabilities and other citizens of socially vulnerable categories.

“Since the beginning of the year, 10,000 people have been covered by psychological assistance programs. Some 1,082 war veterans have been assigned various rehabilitation programs,” he said.

Babayev noted that in the next 15 days, the process of providing war veterans with prostheses will be completed.

The chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, told the press conference that from next year martyrs’ children will be able to study in Turkey.

He noted that in this regard a joint program is being prepared with the Office for the Diaspora and Compatriots Abroad under the Turkish government.

The chairman of the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations, Ulvi Mehdiyev, said that the YASHAT Foundation provides assistance to veterans before the assignment of disability.

"Without waiting for confirmation of disability, the 44-days war veterans will be assisted. Veterans can give information about themselves by dialing "8110" and use the services of the YASHAT Foundation," he said.