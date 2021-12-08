Baku awaits rainy weather on Thursday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 9. Southwest wind will be followed by moderate southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-10 °C at night, +12-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night and +12-14 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and +2-7 °C in the daytime.