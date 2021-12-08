TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan working on several youth development projects - Minister of Youth and Sports

Work on a number of projects related to youth development is underway in Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum on Dec. 8, Trend reports.

According to Gayibov, the situation on the labor market is changing all the time.

"For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the situation on the labor market. From this point of view, it is necessary to create an additional mechanism to support youth. We can consistently work to improve the knowledge and skills of youth," he said.

